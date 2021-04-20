Edison Execs Hold On To ERISA Stock Case Win At 9th Circ.

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has affirmed Edison International Inc. executives' win in a proposed ERISA class action challenging their decision to let workers keep retirement savings in inflated company stock, ruling the worker who sued couldn't name an alternate strategy that would have definitely protected her and her co-workers' assets. The three-judge panel's unanimous opinion, handed down Monday, upholds a California federal judge's 2018 decision to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation on the grounds that Edison employee Cassandra Wilson failed to pass a legal test for moving her lawsuit forward. That test, established by the U.S. Supreme Court's...

