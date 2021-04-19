Shoe Shiners Claim Boss Called Cops Over Lawsuit

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The owner of a shoeshine business at New York City's Penn Station called police to intimidate employees and fired them after learning that they were suing over various wage allegations, the former workers said in state court Monday. In a complaint, seven former shoe shiners and repairers accused Penn Station Shoe Repair Inc., doing business as Drago Shoe Repair, and its owner of a slew of New York labor law violations, including retaliating against most of them over a federal lawsuit against the company's former owner. The company also failed to pay minimum wage or the required extra hour of pay...

