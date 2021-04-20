Fla. Judge Awards $405M For Iran-Backed Terrorist Attack

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Survivors of a 2005 attack that targeted U.S. government contractors in Basra, Iraq, as well as the families of their murdered colleagues collectively won $405 million Monday, concluding six years of one-sided litigation against Iran. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles awarded damages ranging from $54 million to $115 million to the six plaintiffs in the case. The lower amount was set for the wife of one man who was injured when militants detonated an improvised explosive device beneath a vehicle carrying four Ronco Consulting Corp. employees, while the $115 million award will go to the widow and child of another...

