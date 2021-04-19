Twitter Says Voip-Pal Offered $250K To Drop Patent Challenge

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. asked a California federal court to confirm that it is not infringing a Voip-Pal.com call-routing patent, noting Friday that Voip-Pal previously offered the social media giant $250,000 not to challenge a similar patent — an offer it declined. The complaint seeks declaratory judgment that Twitter does not infringe Voip-Pal's U.S. Patent No. 9,935,872, which, it says, is a continuation patent from a patent family that Voip-Pal has asserted in prior federal court lawsuits against Twitter, Apple, AT&T, Verizon and Amazon. Six patents in that patent family have been invalidated, it said. Also, the '872 patent in question is similar...

