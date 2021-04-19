Prison Co. Inks $56M Deal To End Investor Suit Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator CoreCivic Inc. has agreed to pay $56 million to end an investor class action accusing it of misleading shareholders about the quality, efficiency and regulatory compliance of its facilities ahead of a looming Tennessee federal court trial, the company said Friday. The company notified its investors in a release on Friday. Aside from the payout, the details of the proposed settlement were not immediately available. Noting that it had been made aware of the proposed deal, the court stayed the case on Friday. Trial was scheduled for May. "We are pleased to resolve this matter and put it...

