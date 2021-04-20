Employers To Get 22K Extra Seasonal Worker Visas

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 12:24 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said it will make 22,000 seasonal non-agricultural work visas available to employers in the coming months — in addition to the 66,000 granted annually — in light of "increased labor demands." The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the deal for the 2021 fiscal year was reached with the U.S. Department of Labor after employers across the country reported vacancies that couldn't be filled with the domestic labor pool and expressed "an immediate need" for more seasonal foreign workers. "The H-2B program is designed to help U.S. employers fill temporary seasonal jobs, while safeguarding the livelihoods of American...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS