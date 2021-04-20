Morningstar Says SEC Oversteps Its Authority In Ratings Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is trying to sidestep congressional constraints with its enforcement action over a ratings methodology the agency apparently "does not like." Morningstar, which had its operations folded into the Morningstar Inc.-owned DBRS Inc. last year, asked a New York federal judge on Monday to dismiss the February action accusing the now-former credit rating agency of making undisclosed "adjustments" to ratings for $30 billion worth of commercial mortgage-backed securities transactions between 2015 and 2016. The SEC may not like those adjustments, which incorporate "analytical judgment and experience" into Morningstar's ratings methods, but it...

