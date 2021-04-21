BREAKING: Intel Beats VLSI's Bid For $3B In 2nd Chip Trial

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Intel was cleared of liability on Wednesday in a closely watched infringement trial when a Texas jury rejected patent holder VLSI Technology's claim for $3 billion, evening the score in a series of chip technology disputes between the two companies. Intel was cleared of liability in the second of three infringement trials in a multipatent fight with VLSI Technology, after VLSI won one of the largest patent infringement verdicts in history in the first trial. ​(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file) Locked in the middle of a multipatent fight in Texas federal court, the companies met for the second of three planned trials...

