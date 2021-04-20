Tesla Beats NJ Auto Trade Group's Direct Sales Complaint

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday rejected an automotive trade group's complaint accusing the state of being too lenient on Tesla, which the group says is operating unlicensed retail locations and violating consumer protection laws. The Superior Court of New Jersey's Appellate Division shot down the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers' claim that the Motor Vehicle Commission is selectively enforcing its rules as they relate to retail locations in a way that favors Tesla Inc. NJCAR has argued that the state unfairly allowed Tesla to sell its vehicles directly at unlicensed locations. "NJCAR does not present a single instance...

