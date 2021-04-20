7th Circ. Dings 'Sue First' Tactic Of State Farm Medicare Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday held that assignees of Medicare Advantage organizations can't revive claims that State Farm hasn't repaid them for car accident-related medical expenses, saying they've failed to show injury and have instead taken a "sue first and ask questions later" approach. Affirming a lower court's summary judgment ruling for the insurer, the appellate panel said that the debt collecting companies — MAO-MSO Recovery II LLC, MSP Recovery LLC and MSPA Claims 1 LLC — were unable to show more than an assigned right to recover potentially unreimbursed payments and instead hoped to use the discovery process to identify value in...

