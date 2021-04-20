Latham-Led Entertainment Giant Stages IPO Comeback

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Sports and talent agency Endeavor unveiled an estimated $501 million initial public offering Tuesday, resurrecting aspirations to go public 18 months after canceling prior plans, and is one of three companies to launch plans for offerings estimated to raise nearly $1.3 billion combined. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, told regulators Tuesday it plans to offer 21.3 million shares priced between $23 to $24, raising $501 million at midpoint. Beverly Hills, California-Endeavor filed IPO plans nearly two years ago but withdrew its filing in October 2019 during a choppy period for equity markets. Endeavor's latest IPO bid...

