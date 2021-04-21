Nokia, Others Tell 5th Circ. SEP Row Is Contract Issue

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Nokia and other technology companies have told the Fifth Circuit that a German auto component supplier's claim that they monopolize a pool of standard-essential patents is really just a contract dispute "dressed in antitrust clothing." Nokia, Sharp and others that provide licenses for standard-essential patents, or SEPs, through the licensing entity Avanci LLC filed their brief with the Fifth Circuit on Monday urging the court to uphold a September ruling dismissing the case brought by Continental Automotive Systems Inc. A Texas federal court found Continental's claim that the tech companies are refusing to license a pool of patents on fair terms...

