Rolls Royce Wants Doc Bid Halted While High Court Weighs In

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Rolls Royce is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a South Carolina federal court from ordering it to turn over information to be used in a U.K. arbitration over an engine fire while the justices consider whether federal courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad. The British engine and automaker urged the justices in a Tuesday brief to preserve the status quo until they issue a ruling in the case, in which aerospace parts maker Servotronics Inc. is challenging the Seventh Circuit's September decision rejecting its petition to subpoena Boeing for documents to use in an arbitration brought...

