Munck Wilson Adds Former Jones Day Atty To LA Office

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Texas-based Munck Wilson Mandala LLP announced Tuesday that it has added an experienced litigation partner to the firm's growing Los Angeles office. Yael Tobi, who since 2013 has been a shareholder at the firm she founded, Tobi Law Group, will now join the midsize firm's litigation practice, the announcement said. Tobi's background lies in real estate transitions; ownership disputes; property tax, land use and construction-related matters; as well as representing entertainment clients in intellectual property protection and other legal matters. She also previously led a team of attorneys that dealt with securities fraud, corporate disputes, white collar criminal defense, and labor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS