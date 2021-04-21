Khan Declines Blanket Recusal On Big Tech Cases

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- If confirmed to the Federal Trade Commission, Big Tech critic Lina Khan told lawmakers Wednesday, she would keep an open mind on cases and pushed back against suggestions she should recuse herself when major online companies are targets of investigations. Khan, a Columbia Law School professor famous for her Yale Law Journal article "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," had been expected to face questions of her past calls to rein in the power of major online platforms. On Wednesday, those questions came from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, pointing to her work on the 449-page report issued last year by House Democratic antitrust subcommittee staffers that...

