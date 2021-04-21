Turo's Online Immunity Gone For Pushing Mass. Airport Rides

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Car-sharing company Turo Inc. lost its claim to legal immunity as an online publisher of third-party information when it boasted about the convenience of handing over personal vehicles for use as rentals at Boston Logan Airport, Massachusetts' top court said Wednesday. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court's unanimous opinion upheld a preliminary injunction granted to the Massachusetts Port Authority barring the San Francisco-based company from letting its users exchange cars at the airport in East Boston, where about half of the company's business occurred in 2019. Turo isn't protected by the federal immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS