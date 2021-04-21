Bipartisan Bill Would Block Data Brokers From Selling To Feds

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Congressional lawmakers floated bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to stop the federal government from buying Americans' location data and other personal information from facial recognition company Clearview AI and other data brokers that don't have direct relationships with consumers. The Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale Act is designed to close a legal loophole that allows law enforcement and intelligence agencies to purchase consumers' personal information from data brokers without having to obtain a warrant, a step that these agencies are currently required to take if they want to compel the same type of information from phone companies, social media sites and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS