Apple-Epic Trial Won't Be Video Streamed, Judge Says

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing the upcoming bench trial in Epic Games' antitrust suit against Apple told a group of media organizations on Wednesday that she'd deny their request for video access to the proceedings, saying coverage would be limited to streamed audio and a single pool reporter. During a pretrial hearing on Zoom, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, which represents a coalition of 18 media outlets, that she'll designate one seat in the courtroom for a single pool reporter. She gave the coalition until Friday to propose a protocol for...

