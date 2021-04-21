Momentum Grows For Expanding Telecom Act Funding Efforts

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Individuals from the wireless industry agreed with some House Energy and Commerce Committee members Wednesday that at least $3 billion should be made available to build and popularize interoperable networks that don't rely on Chinese-made components. During a hearing focused on wireless security, a handful of lawmakers and witnesses said that appropriators should nearly triple funding for the USA Telecommunications Act, which was passed last year as part of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act with a price tag of about $1 billion. JMA Wireless CEO John Mezzalingua remarked that "$3 billion is certainly an important start ... for U.S. competition...

