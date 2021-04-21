American Idol Singer Can't Revive Suit Over Damaged Ear

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court will not let a former American Idol contestant renew his suit alleging an audiologist for the show injured his eardrum on set, agreeing with the trial court that the language of his contestant agreement bars the claims. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the court affirmed summary judgment against Michael Simeon Smith, a Season 14 contestant, rejecting his argument that the contract — which releases and waives his right to sue over injuries on set — is unconscionable and unenforceable. While Smith had argued on appeal the waiver was "hidden" in the 20-page contestant agreement, the appeals court wrote the facts...

