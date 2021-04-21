New Bill Targets Foreign Real Estate Deals Near Military Bases

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Republican lawmakers introduced a bill Wednesday that would direct the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to investigate any acquisition of land near a military installation if the buyer has ties to China or other adversaries, marking the second piece of legislation this month aimed at strengthening CFIUS. The bill, called the Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act of 2021, was introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Reps. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Pat Fallon, R-Texas. In short, it would require that CFIUS review "any purchase or lease of real estate near...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS