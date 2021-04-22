Sens. Press Carriers On 2G, 3G Network Shutdown Plans

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will start sunsetting their 2G and 3G networks next year, but Democrats in the Senate are concerned about what that means for customers in rural and underserved areas who depend on those plans. The mobile giants received nearly identical letters from the contingent of Senate Democrats on Monday, asking for information on their plans to wind down the older generation wireless networks and seeking assurances that they won't be cut off before the full rollout of 4G and 5G. The 13 senators — including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. —...

