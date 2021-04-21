Ill. Judge Blasts Attys While Tossing Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge criticized Stephan Zouras LLP's investigation and handling of a client's biometric privacy suit as he dismissed the case, saying the attorneys "skirted the line" of sanctionable conduct and "should have pulled back" once significant issues arose. U.S. District Judge Manish Shah dismissed Illinois resident Roxanne Brewton's biometric privacy suit against school bus provider First Student Inc. for want of prosecution after she'd stopped communicating with her attorneys and their efforts to contact her failed. Brewton was previously ordered to explain why her case shouldn't receive that fate, but permanent dismissal is proper since she "abandoned this litigation,"...

