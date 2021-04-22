NY Church Tells 2nd Circ. Bankruptcy Trustee Out Of Bounds

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A Bronx-based church challenging the legality of a bankruptcy court's appointment of a trustee told the Second Circuit that its building was improperly sold below market value to appease a "usurious lender," and that a judge wrongly dismissed claims that the seizure of several items violated protections for religious institutions. Bronx Miracle Gospel Tabernacle Word of Faith Ministries and several of its members argued Wednesday that a bankruptcy court's September order failed to consider claims that the Chapter 11 operating trustee's business judgment "was completely taken over" by the church's lender, Newell Funding LLC. According to court papers, Newell loaned the church $425,000 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS