Actress Accuses Girardi Of Stealing From Crash Settlement

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Actress Christina Fulton alleges Girardi Keese founder Thomas Girardi scammed her out of $729,300 from her car crash settlement, according to a complaint filed this week, adding her to an ever-growing list of former clients who say the acclaimed trial attorney took their money. Girardi told Fulton he was investing the money on her behalf and sent her small payments in 2019 and 2020, both from Girardi Keese's client trust account and from Girardi's personal bank account, she said. He repeatedly reassured her that her money was "in a 'secret' or 'safe' account." "When plaintiff pressed debtor for details about the...

