Biden Admin. Drops Challenge To Calif.'s Cap-And-Trade Deal

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 12:20 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has dropped a challenge to California's cap-and-trade deal with the Canadian province of Quebec, telling the Ninth Circuit that it no longer wants to appeal an earlier ruling supporting the state's policy. The administration on Wednesday dropped its appeal of a federal court decision in favor of California, giving the nation's most populous state tacit approval to link its cap-and-trade program with Quebec's. That program allows the two governments to use carbon allowances issued by either government interchangeably as a part of a process that intends to provide a market-based approach to the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions...

