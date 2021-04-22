Louisiana To Settle Rest Of GSE Bond-Rigging Case

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Louisiana has a tentative deal to settle the rest of its case accusing units of JPMorgan and other major financial institutions of conspiring to rig prices of bonds issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, setting up a potential conclusion to the litigation after a bruising series of dismissal rulings in Baton Rouge federal court. Louisiana's three-page filing on Wednesday did not disclose any specific settlement terms such as monetary payments, saying only that "an agreement in principle" has been reached with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities LLC and the other remaining defendants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS