Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Louisiana To Settle Rest Of GSE Bond-Rigging Case

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Louisiana has a tentative deal to settle the rest of its case accusing units of JPMorgan and other major financial institutions of conspiring to rig prices of bonds issued by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, setting up a potential conclusion to the litigation after a bruising series of dismissal rulings in Baton Rouge federal court.

Louisiana's three-page filing on Wednesday did not disclose any specific settlement terms such as monetary payments, saying only that "an agreement in principle" has been reached with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, UBS Securities LLC and the other remaining defendants....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!