Ill. Nightclub Shooting Suit Loses Out On Coverage

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday relieved Kinsale Insurance Co. from covering a suit arising from shootings at an Illinois nightclub, saying the policy excludes liability for assault and battery regardless of any alleged fault such as inadequate security. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman held the owners and operators of The Boxxx, a nightclub in Harvey, Illinois, couldn't tap into the $2 million policy with Kinsale for coverage in the personal injury suit brought by three patrons who claimed they were injured during the shootings at the nightclub. "The [assault and battery] exclusion defeats coverage for any claim 'arising out of, related...

