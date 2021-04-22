Dishwasher-Defective Cookware Suits Grouped In Western Pa.

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Cases accusing a Pennsylvania cookware company of selling pots and pans that turn dangerously sharp after trips through the dishwasher will be grouped together in a Pittsburgh federal court, where a judge brought together four cases Thursday. U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan will oversee the multidistrict litigation against Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based All-Clad Metalcrafters LLC after proposed class actions in California, Florida, Georgia and Massachusetts each accused the cookware company of selling products with aluminum layers that allegedly erode in a dishwasher, exposing razor-sharp layers of steel. Judge Ranjan set an initial status conference for May 27 to discuss, among other matters,...

