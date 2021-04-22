2nd Circ. Won't Nix Cessna's $51M Arb. Win Against UAE Co.

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has backed a lower court's affirmation of a $51.7 million arbitral award in an airplane leasing dispute, saying that Emirati holding company Al Ghaith Holding Co. PJSC hadn't shown the arbitration panel lacked justification. A three-judge panel upheld the award granted to Cessna by the International Chamber of Commerce, saying that Al Ghaith — a company with interests in industrial assets, oil and gas, real estate and hotels — failed to meet the big burden required of it when it argued the ICC had disregarded the laws of the United Arab Emirates in giving the award. Because the...

