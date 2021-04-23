Jamaican H-2B Workers Land $1M Class Deal In Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A high-end ski and golf club and a staffing firm that allegedly recruited hospitality personnel for it will pay $1 million to resolve a class action alleging they discriminated against temporary foreign workers from Jamaica, following a federal judge's approval of the settlement. One-quarter of the payout, or $250,000, is earmarked for attorney fees for the class counsel. After setting aside $50,000 in incentive payments for the lead plaintiffs and about $31,000 to cover litigation settlement administration costs, the deal leaves about $670,000 that will be distributed to class members. U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon issued an unusually brief three-page...

