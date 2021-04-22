Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ING Loses Dismissal Bid In Suits Over Shippers' Fuel Debts

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied a motion Thursday from ING Bank NV seeking the dismissal of suits filed by shipping companies that ordered maritime fuel from bankrupt company O.W. Bunker, finding that ING's arguments over personal jurisdiction for the parties did not hold up.

In a short order issued by U.S. District Court Judge Valerie Caproni, the court said a suit by Modion Maritime Management SA against O.W. Bunker would survive the bank's motion to dismiss after the court heard oral arguments from the parties Thursday.

Judge Caproni said she also would deny ING's motions asking the court to compel...

