Reddit Profits From Child Porn, Suit Says

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A California woman is suing Reddit Inc., the self-proclaimed "front page of the internet," in a proposed class action alleging that it not only fails to stop, but actively profits from, child pornography posted on its web platform. In a complaint filed Thursday, the woman, identified only as Jane Doe, says Reddit gives only lip service to its own policies against child pornography, with lackluster at best attempts to enforce those policies and remove content. Instead, the complaint says, Reddit is more concerned with its profits, and rakes in ad revenue thanks to the popularity of sections of its site, known...

