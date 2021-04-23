General Dynamics Unit Says CBA Bars Worker's Wage Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal court should toss to arbitration or dismiss entirely a proposed wage and hour class action against a General Dynamics shipbuilding unit because a collective bargaining agreement says such disputes must be resolved out of court, the company urged. In a motion filed Thursday, National Steel And Shipbuilding Co. argued that its CBA with workers covered Drew Martinez's claims that the company violated California labor law by not properly paying overtime and minimum wage or providing meal and rest breaks or accurate wage statements. Thus the pact bars the suit, the motion said. "Because Martinez agreed to a CBA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS