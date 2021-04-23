Zoom Damages Ruling Benefits Securities Defendants

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 1:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California recently denied a motion to reconsider its lead plaintiff selection in In re: Zoom Securities Litigation, adhering to its decision that the 90-day bounce-back provision in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, which limits damages based on share price recovery following the revelation of the alleged fraud, can be calculated based on an initial corrective disclosure in a case alleging multiple corrective disclosures. The April 12 decision is significant because, in the 25 years since its adoption, few courts have addressed the application of the PSLRA's bounce-back provision. Moreover, the Zoom Video...

