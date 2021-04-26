Sanctuary Belize Defendants Cheered By Justices' FTC Ruling

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The operators of the purported luxury development Sanctuary Belize are appealing a $120.2 million judgment against them in Maryland district court, and the Federal Trade Commission is preparing to fight that appeal, following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that guts the agency's restitution power. Andris Pukke, Peter Baker and Luke Chadwick, the three primary individual defendants who ran the Sanctuary Belize operation — which the FTC says swindled American consumers in the largest offshore real estate scam ever targeted by the commission — began to file notices of appeal in the Fourth Circuit as early as two days before the...

