ACLU Wants Top Court To Review Border Search Ruling

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a look at a precedent-setting and circuit-splitting First Circuit finding that border officials do not need a warrant or probable cause to search cellphones and electronic devices for contraband. The ACLU, joined by its Massachusetts chapter and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, petitioned the top court to hear its challenge to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy that allows for warrantless and suspicionless searches of travelers at airports and other ports of entry. In 2019, a district court ruled that border agents must have reasonable suspicion of...

