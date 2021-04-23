Ex-Netflix Exec's Criminal Bribery Case Goes To Jury

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a California federal jury to find an ex-Netflix executive guilty of accepting bribes from third-party vendors in exchange for lucrative contracts as a criminal trial wrapped Friday, while his counsel argued that his conduct may have been a "little shady" but wasn't illegal. Prosecutor Daniel Kaleba told jurors that defendant Michael Kail hid his alleged bribes from his colleagues at Netflix and then lied when he was confronted about the benefits he was receiving from third-party vendors who he advised, even though he had a duty to disclose those benefits. "This isn't a case about making good business bets...

