Ukraine Needn't Face Suit For Destroying Auto Import Biz

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 10:13 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday affirmed that Ukraine has sovereign immunity in litigation accusing it of destroying a successful vehicle import business, ruling that the claims are barred since the company's owners are nationals of the former Soviet state. The circuit court rejected Mykola and Larysa Ivanenko's arguments that the litigation fell under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act's expropriation exception because the country had completely destroyed their business, through which they imported American-made vehicles, by demolishing their buildings and equipment on a site designated for a road and railway bridge. The panel concluded that the Ivanenkos' claims are barred under the...

