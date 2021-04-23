BofA To Pay $11.5M To Settle 3 Employee Wage Suits

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Bank of America has agreed to pay $11.5 million to an estimated 25,000 tellers, personal bankers and operations managers to resolve three proposed class actions alleging labor law violations stemming from unpaid reimbursements and off-the-clock work, the employees said in a filing in California federal court. In an unopposed motion Thursday, the employees asked the court for preliminary settlement approval in a deal that would join together three separate cases against Bank of America, saying the agreement would avoid "endless litigation." The employees had accused the bank of making them work before and after shifts and during breaks without pay, and...

