7th Circ. Blasts Home Design Firm As 'Copyright Troll'

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday slapped the label "copyright troll" on a home design firm that has filed more than 100 infringement lawsuits, calling the company's operation an "intellectual property shakedown." Affirming a lower judge's decision, the appeals court ruled that Design Basics LLC could not sue homebuilder Signature Construction Inc. for allegedly infringing 10 different copyrighted floor plans when it built suburban homes. In doing so, the court leveled withering criticism at Design Basics, accusing the company of using litigation as a business model and disrupting the basic balance of U.S. copyright law. "Plaintiff Design Basics is a copyright troll,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS