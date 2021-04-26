Fintech Borrowers Get Class Cert. In Tribe-Linked Usury Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Golden State residents who received loans from defunct online lender Think Finance can pursue class claims that they were charged illegally high interest rates by lenders leveraging tribal immunity, a California federal judge has found. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Friday approved borrower Kimetra Brice's request to certify a class of California residents who were allegedly charged interest rates that surpassed the state's legal limits. According to Brice, the borrowers were victims of a scheme to use tribal entities — and therefore tribal sovereign immunity — to market and collect high-interest loans. The proposed class met the requirements for...

