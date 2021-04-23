Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360, New York (April 23, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday denied the latest sexual misconduct charges in New York federal prosecutors' case against the former associate of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, ahead of a planned July trial her attorneys are seeking to delay.

Maxwell, who has been held without bail since her arrest last year on charges of perjury and enticing and transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity, was arraigned on a superseding indictment which includes new child sex trafficking charges.

At an in-person proceeding before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, a masked Maxwell shuffled into the courtroom wearing blue jail fatigues and spoke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!