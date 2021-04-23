Ghislaine Maxwell Denies Sex Trafficking Charges

Law360, New York (April 23, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday denied the latest sexual misconduct charges in New York federal prosecutors' case against the former associate of deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, ahead of a planned July trial her attorneys are seeking to delay. Maxwell, who has been held without bail since her arrest last year on charges of perjury and enticing and transporting a minor for criminal sexual activity, was arraigned on a superseding indictment which includes new child sex trafficking charges. At an in-person proceeding before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, a masked Maxwell shuffled into the courtroom wearing blue jail fatigues and spoke...

