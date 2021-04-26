Colgate Consumers Win Cert. In Deodorant False Ad Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday certified a trio of classes of consumers in the Empire State, California and Florida who've purchased certain Colgate-Palmolive Co. deodorant and toothpaste products, ruling that the consumers have successfully shown that a class action is the best route for addressing their false advertising claims. The consumers are alleging that Colgate and its subsidiary Tom's of Maine Inc. advertise deodorant and toothpaste products as "natural" despite the products containing synthetic ingredients, such as glycerin and xanthan gum. They had previously proposed a nationwide class, but U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood shot down that certification bid in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS