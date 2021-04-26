Virgin, Flight Attendants Seek 9th Circ. Redo Of Wage Ruling

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Virgin America and flight attendants embroiled in a long-running wage and hour battle have asked the full Ninth Circuit to revisit a panel's mixed ruling on the airline's block-time pay policy and its compliance with California's meal and rest break regulations, saying the decision has far-reaching implications for the airline industry. Virgin America Inc. and parent company Alaska Airlines Inc. on Friday petitioned for an en banc rehearing of a Ninth Circuit's panel's February ruling that California's meal and rest break regulations don't interfere with federal aviation safety regulations and therefore still apply to flight attendants, even those mostly working out...

