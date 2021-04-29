Steinmetz Cos. Want No Sanctions In $10B Fight With Soros

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Companies associated with Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz are urging a New York judge not to sanction them over a nearly four-year-old order related to obtaining documents from a confidential arbitration, as they fight to keep their $10 billion lawsuit against George Soros alive. Counsel for BSG Resources Ltd. and related entities told U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang on Monday that sanctions over the September 2017 order, in which they were told to find out how to seek a waiver of confidentiality provisions before the London Court of International Arbitration, are "not appropriate," noting that they did investigate the issue before...

