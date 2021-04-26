'Golden Rule' Upends $1M Record Label Defamation Award

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday tossed a roughly $1.1 million judgment against a record label in a former employee's breach of contract and defamation suit, finding that her attorney improperly invoked the so-called golden rule by urging jurors to place themselves in her position. A three-judge panel of the Appellate Division of New Jersey Superior Court upheld the jury's verdict on the liability of RGF Productions Inc. but ordered a new trial on damages for plaintiff Shawna Morgan in connection with a TMZ article and an RGF press release stating that she improperly collected extra fees in booking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS