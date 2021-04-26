Schain Banks Gets Win In Hotel Fiduciary Suit Affirmed

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court correctly dismissed as time-barred a former Schain Banks Kenny & Schwartz client's lawsuit claiming the firm breached its fiduciary duties while working on a hotel development plan, a state appeals court has ruled. Chicago Hotel Partners LLC and owner Brian Scheinblum's suit — claiming that Schain Banks helped the company pursue an eight-floor hotel development project while also helping another client seek to derail it — is blocked by Illinois' two-year statute of limitations on legal malpractice claims, a three-judge appellate panel said on Friday. Chicago Hotel Partners and Scheinblum launched their suit in May 2019 but...

