Maine's A La Carte Cable Law Scrapped After 1st Circ. Loss

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge permanently blocked a contentious state law requiring cable providers to sell service for channels individually, rather than all-or-nothing bundles, after the industry prevailed in the First Circuit on free speech grounds.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen handed down an order for permanent injunctive relief three days after Comcast of Maine/New Hampshire Inc. and the state attorney general reached a formal agreement to end the case.

Comcast had challenged the consumer protection statute, known as the "a la carte" channel law, mainly on two prongs: that telling a cable provider how to sell TV content ran afoul of...

