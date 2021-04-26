Pfizer 'Bonus' Irks Judge In Bristol-Myers Cancer IP Dispute

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday grilled Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute over "troubling" settlement terms related to their prior high-profile patent ownership case that appeared to offer a bonus to intervenor Pfizer Inc. if the Boston nonprofit cancer hospital lost the case. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris raised the issue during an afternoon hearing over Bristol-Myers' bid to sink Dana-Farber's lawsuit claiming it and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owe a cut of the more than $1.6 billion they raked in by wrongly claiming exclusive rights to license cancer drug patents. Though references to the eleventh-hour pre-trial settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS